Lee Ndlovu’s goal was the difference on frustrating night for John Askey’s side who found goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore in inspired form.

Ndlovu converted when getting the better of Zak Johnson – despite Hartlepool’s protests of a foul against the Sunderland loanee to beat Pete Jameson 12 minutes from time.

Pools, by and large, were the better team on the night and might have put an end to their recent back-to-back home defeats with Tom Crawford and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe both thwarted on a number of occasions by Ashmore – Dieseruvwe also hitting the bar late in the game.

Hartlepool United were beaten 1-0 by Boreham Wood at Meadow Park. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

But Askey’s side were unable to find an elusive equaliser as they slipped to a third straight defeat to remain outside of the National League play-off places.

Hartlepool made the long journey to Boreham Wood looking to arrest a dip in form which has seen the early season plaudits following the club’s best start to a campaign in over 30-years replaced by frustration and concern as a squad, hindered by injuries, had won just two of their last eight National League fixtures ahead of the visit to Meadow Park.

It’s a run of form which has seen Askey’s side drop out of the play-off places for the first time since the opening week of the season with league leaders Chesterfield 16 points ahead of Pools following their win over Bromley 24-hours earlier – an advantage which may already have had supporters thinking their best route of enjoying success back to the Football League will be through the play-offs.

Of those injury concerns plaguing Askey’s side, the Hartlepool boss was able to welcome back Alex Lacey into his starting XI, with Matt Dolan on the bench.

Nicky Featherstone was handed his 381st appearance for Hartlepool United as the midfielder started against Boreham Wood. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Dieseruvwe was again tasked with leading the line looking to bring an end to a six-game drought by his early season high standards. The striker, signed from FC Halifax Town in the summer, was without a goal since scoring in the win over Wealdstone at the beginning of September having scored six goals in his first six games for the club on his way to being named August’s player of the month.

The big team news, however, centred around whether or not there would be a second debut for the returning Nicky Featherstone.

Having appeared to have seen his Hartlepool career come to an end this summer, with 380 appearances to his name, both parties were finally able to agree terms over a short-term contract which saw the 35-year-old return to the Suit Direct Stadium earlier in the week.

And Askey wasted little time in throwing the experienced midfielder back into the fold as he started from the off as one of three changes from the side who lost at home to Dorking Wanderers.

Featherstone replaced Osazee Aghatise in midfield with Charlie Seaman and Joe Grey dropping out for Lacey and Josh Umerah – both Seaman and Grey on the bench.

Pools will have felt this was an opportunity with Boreham Wood struggling for form at Meadow Park, having won just one of their six games on home soil ahead of Wednesday’s fixture.

And they looked like a side low on confidence in the early stages as Pools enjoyed much of the possession – almost taking a lead inside three minutes after a prolonged period of possession saw Luke Hendrie slide a ball into the path of Dieseruvwe but Ashmore was out quickly to divert away as the ball just escaped the Hartlepool forward on a slick surface.

Ashmore was then called into action after 15 minutes with a stunning save to deny Crawford.

Dieseruvwe was involved again as he dropped the shoulder well to turn Billy Sass-Davies and spread wide to Hendrie who was able to advance to the edge of the area before teeing up Crawford and his first-time effort was expertly tipped over with a flying save.

That opportunity seemed to give both Pools, and Crawford, confidence as the midfielder went close again soon after when turning Matt Robinson well before seeing his strike deflect narrowly wide.

It was proving to be a positive start to life back in the Hartlepool side for Featherstone, who went about his business as though he hadn’t been away, and he freed Ferguson on the left who stepped inside well to set up Josh Umerah but his effort was well blocked.

It was one-way traffic for Pools, albeit without a real clear-cut opportunity before they were almost hit with their achilles heel once again.

The home side won a cheap free kick on the left which saw former Darlington man Erico Sousa whip a dangerous ball into the near post for Tyrone Marsh to glance in, only for Pools to be saved by the linesman’s flag.

Marsh then went close again as the hosts began to threaten when his cross-come-shot had Pete Jameson backtracking as the ball drifted wide of the far post.

Back came Hartlepool as Dieservuwe held off Robinson well to bring a smart low stop from Ashmore down to his right from distance.

The half started to drift away from both teams with chances few and far between before Ndlovu almost gave the home side the lead when getting the better of Sunderland loanee Johnson before flashing an effort wide of Jameson’s far post.

The home side started the second half with a little more intent in putting Pools on the backfoot – Chris Bush’ long throw causing panic in defence as Sousa was unable to convert at the back post.

Marsh then picked up a pocket of space on the edge of the area before dragging just wide of Jameson’s post before Pools fashioned their first chance of the half when Featherstone teed up Crawford who curled into the arms of Ashmore.

Jameson was at full stretch when seeing Ndlovu’s looped effort wide after Pools were caught short from Bush’ short throw.

It was a game which lacked any real spark from either side, something which almost changed when Umerah unleashed from all of 30-yards to produce another fine stop from Ashmore flying to his right.

Hartlepool then looked as though they would be the ones to find the breakthrough as Dieseruvwe again got the better of Sass-Davies in midfield to set Pools away on the attack as he released Crawford who cut back onto his right only to see his effort deflect narrowly wide.

But just as Pools felt as though they were getting a foothold they fell behind as Ndlovu got the better of Johnson with what appeared to be a push in the back before finishing well.

Askey made changes in search of an equaliser and it almost came through Dieseruvwe who powered an effort at goal that Ashmore was again equal to.

Ferguson’s sent a deep cross towards the back post in the early stages of nine minutes stoppage time which saw Dieseruvwe head against the bar with Pools unable to scramble the ball over the line as their luck in front of goal remained out meaning it is now just two wins in nine games for Askey’s side.

Boreham Wood XI: Ashmore, Coxe, Ilesanmi, Payne ©, Bush, Ndlovu, Marsh, Balanta (Whelan ‘76), Sousa (Fyfield ‘73), Sass-Davies, Robinson

Subs: Stephens, Abraham, Griffiths

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Johnson (Seaman ‘82), Hendrie, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Crawford (Wreh ‘82), Finney (Grey ‘70), Umerah, Dieseruvwe

Subs: Dixon, Dolan

Referee: Andrew Humphries