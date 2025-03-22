Boston United name unchanged side for trip to Hartlepool

A run of six games unbeaten under experienced manager Graham Coughlan has seen Saturday's visitors Boston move to within two points of National League safety. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Boston United have named an unchanged side for this afternoon's trip to Hartlepool United.

The Pilgrims didn't have a prayer at the turn of the year but a remarkable run of five consecutive away wins has moved them to within two points of National League safety; victory this afternoon could see them climb out of the bottom four for the first time in 2025.

Former Bristol Rovers and Newport manager Graham Coughlan, who replaced promotion-winning boss Ian Culverhouse in November, names the same side that produced a statement performance to beat play-off chasing Rochdale on Tuesday night.

Former Darlington frontman Jacob Hazel, who scored against Pools in the reverse back in September, comes into the game with seven goals in his last 12 games. The experienced frontman has recently re-established his partnership with Jimmy Knowles, who returned to the club on loan from Accrington Stanley in January. The 24-year-old, who was an integral part of the Pilgrims side that won promotion to the National League last term, has two goals in his last three matches.

There is one change on the Boston bench, where former Sheffield United attacker Frankie Maguire replaces teenage midfielder Jacob Scott.

Boston (5-3-2): Gregory; Rowe, Teale, Mills, Richards, Nicholson; Ward, Hill, Green; Hazel, Knowles.