Hartlepool United were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of National League North side Brackley Town.

Darren Sarll's side were rewarded for a decent start when Mani Dieseruvwe scored his fourth goal in three games from the penalty spot but their lead lasted less than three minutes as Morgan Roberts equalised for the hosts after Brad Young had made a spectacular save from Danny Newton's initial effort.

Scott Pollock restored the National League side's lead in the second half after Pools left him in acres of space at the back post and the marauding midfielder scored his second goal of the evening 18 minutes from time after more dismal defending from the visitors.

It was a miserable evening for Pools as more pressure piled on embattled boss Darren Sarll following a humbling exit from England's most famous cup competition.

Pools were perhaps a little fortunate to have made it to a replay after being outclassed in the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Sarll made two changes from that game as Billy Sass-Davies replaced skipper Luke Waterfall, who endured a difficult afternoon at the weekend, while Nicky Featherstone was preferred to Greg Sloggett.

Adam Campbell, who scored his first Pools goal on Saturday, was left on the bench despite bemoaning a lack of opportunities in an explosive post-match interview.

Brackley, who have fond memories of the FA Cup having reached the second round three times in the last decade, were unchanged from the weekend's draw.

Mani Dieseruvwe put Pools in front with his sixth goal of the season from the spot after George Carline fouled Joe Grey.

Danny Newton, Scott Pollock and Morgan Roberts all caught the eye at the Prestige Group Stadium while goalkeeper Jonny Maxted, who has a history of FA Cup heroics, spent nine months at Pools at the beginning of his career.

Pools were in need of a much-improved performance and made a bright start, with Joe Grey forcing a save from Maxted inside 60 seconds before Luke Charman headed just wide after a well-worked short corner.

Sass-Davies had been returned to the Pools side with Sarll hoping he could help bring the ball out from the back but the defender took his instructions a little too literally after 10 minutes, driving across the halfway line before giving possession back to the hosts. Brackley powered forward and found themselves in a promising position but Dan Dodds spared his teammate's blushes, sliding in to clear as the ball skidded across the face of Brad Young's goal.

The visitors, who have often been criticised for being too direct this season, looked to be making more of an effort to build from the back in Northamptonshire and their patient play was almost rewarded in the 14th minute when Joe Grey's pass unlocked the Saints defence and the marauding Dan Dodds was denied following a strong save by the legs of Maxted. Luke Charman was unable to sort his feet out and dispatch the rebound, making a mess of his effort from close range.

The two teams then traded blows from distance, with Anthony Mancini firing wide for Pools before Brad Young produced a fine save to keep out Danny Newton's driving effort from the edge of the box.

Nicky Featherstone, who was back in from the start after impressing from the bench in recent weeks, was making Pools tick and his delightful through ball after 25 minutes found Dan Dodds bearing down on goal but the full-back, who was causing plenty of problems with his determined runs, couldn't pick out a blue shirt with his cutback.

The visitors, who had been the better side in the opening exchanges, made their pressure pay in the 31st minute when Mani Dieseruvwe opened the scoring from the spot. Joe Grey beat the offside trap to breach the Brackley defence and was scythed down by George Carline's desperate challenge before Dieseruvwe sent Maxted the wrong way from 12 yards to score his sixth goal of the season.

Pools were ahead for less than three minutes as Morgan Roberts, who impressed at the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday, equalised from close range. Moments before, Brad Young made a spectacular save to keep out a stinging effort from the diminutive frontman but he was not to be denied, firing the home side level after Young had made another full stretch stop following Danny Newton's initial strike.

All of a sudden, the hosts had their tails up and Brackley finished the first half much the stronger while Pools were starting to look a bit disjointed defensively and were probably rather relieved when Jason Richardson blew his whistle for half time.

The tide continued to turn in favour of the National League North side after the break and Brackley took the lead after 52 minutes through the impressive Scott Pollock. It was schoolboy defending from Pools, who failed to deal with a long throw and allowed the marauding midfielder far too much time and space to drill a low effort beyond Brad Young to make it 2-1.

The visitors were continuing to struggle with Brackley's forward line but Pools offered a decent response to going behind, with Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, who was forced off a few minutes later with an injury, testing Maxted before Billy Sass-Davies headed wide from close range.

The game was becoming increasingly end-to-end and Brackley should have extended their lead when Scott Pollock fired over after Pools, once again, left him free at the back post while Luke Charman was denied by the impressive Maxted following Roshaun Mathurin's perfectly-weighted through ball.

Pollock made no mistake a few minutes later when he scored his second goal of the evening in the 72nd minute after more questionable defending from Pools. The visitors were undone by another long throw, Brad Young allowed the ball to squirm across the face of his goal and Pollock arrived to poke home and heap more misery on the visitors.

Substitute Roshaun Mathurin was one of very few bright spots for Pools and was at least looking to make things happen, with the Crystal Palace loanee almost catching Maxted out with a looping effort after a determined run as the clock ticked down.

Sarll threw teenage frontman Alfie Steel on late on as Pools looked for a route back into the contest but the crestfallen visitors had let their heads drop as they crashed out of the FA Cup in ignominious fashion.

In the 2021/22 season, Pools were en route to the fourth round of the competition but the last two campaigns have seen them dumped out at the fourth qualifying round stage. It was another miserable, abject evening in what's been a hugely disappointing start to the season.

Pools: Young; Dodds (sub, Steel, 88), Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Sheron (sub, Sloggett, 65), Featherstone; Grey, Mancini (sub, Mathurin, 60), Charman (sub, Campbell, 65); Dieseruvwe.

Brackley: Maxted; Dean (c), Lilly, Lyttle; Carline, Bates, Pollock, Byrne, Lowe (sub, Craig, 80); Newton, Roberts (sub, Hall, 86).