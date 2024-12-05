Hartlepool United goalkeeper Brad Young is confident Pools can finish in the play-offs this season.

The 22-year-old kept a fourth successive home clean sheet on Saturday as Pools held National League leaders Barnet to a goalless draw to keep themselves within striking distance of the top seven.

When outspoken former manager Darren Sarll was sacked in October, Pools were closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs but an impressive run of form under new boss Lennie Lawrence has seen them close the gap to just two points.

Lawrence, along with new head coach Anthony Limbrick and new first team coach Gavin Skelton, has settled on a formation that seems to get the best out of his players, given his squad more freedom to express themselves and got Pools organised defensively.

Young has kept four clean sheets in 12 games since arriving on loan from Premier League Leicester.

While Pools now turn their attention to this weekend's visit of Tamworth in the FA Trophy, seven points from their last three league games has got supporters dreaming of National League glory come the end of the campaign.

And Young believes Pools have more than enough to secure their spot in the top seven and is confident his side can achieve success for the remainder of the season.

"Definitely," he said.

"Like I said when I first came here, the level that the lads have in their locker is 100 per cent good enough for the play-offs or even pushing higher.

"We got off to a sticky start but I feel like now we're gelling as a team, we're believing in each other and we're pushing on."