"It's always nice to have someone to bounce off and I've got a good relationship with him."

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Brad Young has hailed the influence of Adam Smith.

Smith, who remains a member of the playing squad, has taken over as goalkeeper coach since Paul Woolston left to take up a new role in Abu Dhabi with UAE Pro League side Al Jazira.

That's created an interesting dynamic within the goalkeepers union - Smith, who is Young's direct rival for his place in the side, is also his coach.

However, things seem to be working well enough at the moment, with Young producing a superb late save to keep his fourth successive home clean sheet as Pools held National League leaders Barnet to a goalless draw last time out.

The Leicester loanee had to be patient after returning to his boyhood club at the end of August and was made to wait a month before making his first Pools appearance.

The 22-year-old has started to make the position his own since then, starting all of the last 10 games.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for Young, who made mistakes at Altrincham, York and Solihull Moors, but the talented goalkeeper has proven himself an excellent shot-stopper with plenty of potential.

Smith, meanwhile, is at the other end of his career having turned 32 last month.

The former Northampton, Yeovil and Bristol Rovers stopper took his first steps into coaching when he helped train his fellow goalkeepers at Morecambe.

And Young has hailed the influence of Smith as he continues to settle back into life at Pools.

"Smudge has been brilliant with me," he said.

"Obviously when I first came in he got a run in the side and it was hard.

"I like to think I've done a good job supporting him and then when I've come into the side he's taken over as a coach and been fantastic.

"It's a good dynamic, it works really well.

"He's good with me, we work on things that we both want to focus on.

"He gives me the confidence and belief that I need going into games.

"He's a very experienced goalkeeper, he's had a good career and he's been in all sorts of different situations.

"It's always nice to have someone to bounce off and I've got a good relationship with him."