"You have to give people an opportunity to bounce back and I thought Brad was very good.

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence insisted he never considered dropping goalkeeper Brad Young prior to Saturday's 0-0 draw with Eastleigh.

The 22-year-old produced a couple of smart saves as he kept his second clean sheet of the campaign.

Young made a sharp stop to deny Jake Vokins at the near post in the first half before keeping out the marauding Niall Maher after the break.

The Leicester loanee, who was a Pools season ticket holder growing up and came through the ranks at his hometown club, showed considerable mental fortitude to respond following a difficult afternoon at National League leaders York.

Young impressed against Eastleigh as he kept his second home clean sheet in a row.

Young shipped five goals and won't have been best pleased with his role in a couple of them, particularly when he appeared to get his angles wrong as he allowed Alex Hunt's free-kick to beat him from long range.

Pools do have other options in goal - while Joel Dixon, who kept three clean sheets in a row at the start of the season, is a long-term injury absentee, the more experienced Adam Smith is still waiting in the wings and did well enough when he was called upon earlier in the campaign.

Young has proven himself a capable shot-stopper and has produced a number of impressive performances but the up-and-coming goalkeeper has also made a handful of mistakes, letting an effort from Altrincham's Lewis Banks squirm under him last month.

Some fans had suggested that Lawrence might be tempted to take Young out of the firing line following his testing time in Yorkshire but the Pools boss admitted he never even considered dropping his new number one.

"You have to make a decision after something like Saturday (at York)," he said.

"When we concede five goals, it's easy to blame the goalkeeper.

"To be honest, if everybody had been fit and available, I'd have picked the same team - Billy (Sass-Davies) would have started but he was unwell.

"You have to give people an opportunity to bounce back and I thought Brad was very good.

"In my mind, his place was never under threat - I know it's something some people were speculating about, that's part of football.

"You can't mess about with goalkeepers, you have to give them a run.

"I thought he acquitted himself very well today."