Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has again insisted that Brad Young's place in the side is not under threat.

The 22-year-old kept a third successive home clean sheet on Tuesday evening as Pools beat Fylde 2-0 to close in on the play-offs.

The Leicester loanee has plenty of potential and has been pretty much faultless at the Prestige Group Stadium but has endured some difficult times on his travels.

In recent weeks, Young has made an error at Altrincham as well as a couple of mistakes against both York and Solihull Moors, albeit the weather made things almost impossible for goalkeepers at Damson Park.

Ever since the departure of Ben Killip, who was much-maligned himself during his final season in the North East, Pools have struggled to settle on a new number one goalkeeper.

Joel Dixon and Pete Jameson vied for the shirt last season, although neither did enough to nail down the starting place in-between the sticks.

Jameson returned to rivals Darlington over the summer and Dixon started the new campaign in the team, keeping three successive clean sheets before sustaining a serious injury.

Former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe man Adam Smith played the next six games before Young, who returned to his hometown club on a season-long loan from Premier League Leicester, was handed his Pools debut.

Despite a number of impressive performances, Young's place in the side has come under scrutiny in recent weeks following a series of challenging afternoons away from home.

Even so, Lennie Lawrence has stuck with the goalkeeper, who has started the last 11 games in a row, and insists his place in the side remains secure.

"He was impeccable against Fylde," he said.

"He kicked it well and he commanded his area.

"He didn't have that much to do, but he did well with what he did have to deal with.

"He's been good, I've got no problem at all with selecting him."