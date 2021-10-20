A brace from full league debutant put Pools in control before Paudie O’Connor headed Bradford back into the game going into the closing stages.

What threatened to be a nervy end to the game proved to be anything but as Yann Songo’o turned Reagan Ogle’s cross into his own net to put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the Pools player ratings…

1. Ben Killip - 7 Made a smart save to deny Charles Vernam in the first half.

2. David Ferguson - 7 An energetic presence down the left. Cut out several loose balls and was able to link up with Holohan and Daly well when needed.

3. Neill Byrne - 7 Lead the back line well both in the air and on the ground. Just got on with it. Headed over from a corner in the second half.

4. Luke Hendrie - 7 Barely put a foot wrong at the back despite playing as a centre-back in a back four for the first time in the league for Pools.