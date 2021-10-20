Luke Molyneux of Hartlepool United in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Bradford City and Hartlepool United at the Coral Windows Stadium, Bradford on Tuesday 19th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Bradford City 1-3 Hartlepool United player ratings: Strong performances all around as Pools secure first away win

Hartlepool United secured their first away win of the new season as they beat Bradford City 3-1 – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 6:00 am

A brace from full league debutant put Pools in control before Paudie O’Connor headed Bradford back into the game going into the closing stages.

What threatened to be a nervy end to the game proved to be anything but as Yann Songo’o turned Reagan Ogle’s cross into his own net to put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the Pools player ratings…

1. Ben Killip - 7

Made a smart save to deny Charles Vernam in the first half.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. David Ferguson - 7

An energetic presence down the left. Cut out several loose balls and was able to link up with Holohan and Daly well when needed.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

3. Neill Byrne - 7

Lead the back line well both in the air and on the ground. Just got on with it. Headed over from a corner in the second half.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Luke Hendrie - 7

Barely put a foot wrong at the back despite playing as a centre-back in a back four for the first time in the league for Pools.

Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy

Bradford CityBradford
