News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Bradford City defender joins Hartlepool United for a third time on season-long loan deal

Hartlepool United have wasted little time in finding a replacement for the injured Dan Dodds with the arrival of a familiar face in Luke Hendrie from Bradford City.
By Joe Ramage
Published 1st Sep 2023, 21:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 21:15 BST

John Askey has quickly been able to find a replacement for Dodds after it was confirmed his season was over due to an ACL injury as Bradford defender Hendrie returns to the club on a season-long loan deal.

Hendrie is no stranger at the Suit Direct Stadium having had two spells with the club at various points in his career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 29-year-old first joined Pools on loan from Burnley in 2015, making three appearances over his short-term deal.

Luke Hendrie has re-joined Hartlepool United on a season-long loan deal. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)Luke Hendrie has re-joined Hartlepool United on a season-long loan deal. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
Luke Hendrie has re-joined Hartlepool United on a season-long loan deal. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
Most Popular

The defender returned to the club on a free transfer six years later following their promotion back to the Football League having enjoyed spells with the likes of Kilmarnock, Bradford, Shrewsbury Town and Grimsby Town.

Hendrie made 11 appearances before agreeing to mutually terminate his contract in order to pursue regular football elsewhere which would see him return to Bradford for a second stint – making 22 appearances in total.

Hendrie offers plenty of experience for Askey’s side and is someone the Pools boss has worked with before during their time together at Shrewsbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've brought Luke in with Dan Dodds getting injured,” said Askey.

"He's a good defender with plenty of experience and a winning mentality.

"I've worked with him previously at Shrewsbury so I know all about him and his character – he should fit into the group well. He knows the club already and he's raring to go."

Related topics:Bradford CityBradford