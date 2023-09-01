Bradford City defender joins Hartlepool United for a third time on season-long loan deal
John Askey has quickly been able to find a replacement for Dodds after it was confirmed his season was over due to an ACL injury as Bradford defender Hendrie returns to the club on a season-long loan deal.
Hendrie is no stranger at the Suit Direct Stadium having had two spells with the club at various points in his career.
The 29-year-old first joined Pools on loan from Burnley in 2015, making three appearances over his short-term deal.
The defender returned to the club on a free transfer six years later following their promotion back to the Football League having enjoyed spells with the likes of Kilmarnock, Bradford, Shrewsbury Town and Grimsby Town.
Hendrie made 11 appearances before agreeing to mutually terminate his contract in order to pursue regular football elsewhere which would see him return to Bradford for a second stint – making 22 appearances in total.
Hendrie offers plenty of experience for Askey’s side and is someone the Pools boss has worked with before during their time together at Shrewsbury.
"We've brought Luke in with Dan Dodds getting injured,” said Askey.
"He's a good defender with plenty of experience and a winning mentality.
"I've worked with him previously at Shrewsbury so I know all about him and his character – he should fit into the group well. He knows the club already and he's raring to go."