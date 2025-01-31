Braintree Town manager Steve Pitt challenges his side to maintain their fine recent form ahead of visit of Hartlepool United
When Pitt replaced Angelo Harrop, who led Braintree to promotion from the National League South last term, the Iron were just a point above the National League relegation zone but an impressive recent run has seen them widen that gap to five points.
The Essex outfit have taken seven points from their last three league matches and have kept back-to-back clean sheets. The Iron were also in National League Cup action in midweek, a competition Pools declined to enter, beating Tottenham's under-21s side 3-1. Chay Cooper, who endured a difficult loan spell at Pools last season, scored a brace on Wednesday night while Kyrell Lisbie, the son of former Charlton, Colchester and Leyton Orient frontman Kevin, continued his hot streak with another goal. The 21-year-old has now scored seven times in his last 11 games.
And while Pitt admits he'd love to see his side progress in the National League Cup, he insists the Iron are fully focused on the fight for survival in the league ahead of Saturday's visit of Pools, who are winless in their last three matches.
"While the incentives are here with the National League Cup, the league is our priority," he told Braintree's club website after Wednesday's game.
"The league is where our main focus is. From the time I came in here, the aim has been to move away from the relegation zone as quickly as possible. We want to climb the table as quickly as possible and that's our intention and focus for Saturday.
"I think we've grown and we've grown and we've grown. We're not the finished article, we're still a work in progress but we're a very positive work in progress. We've still got a way to go, but the direction of travel is very positive. I'm very, very pleased with the group of players that I inherited. I'm very pleased with the players that I've brought into this football club and I feel the best is yet to come."
