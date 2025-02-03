Braintree Town manager Steve Pitt felt his side invited too much pressure in the closing stages of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hartlepool United.

The Iron had looked on course for a fourth successive win that would have seen them move further clear of the National League relegation zone, only to be denied by Pools debutant Jamie Miley's 96th minute goal.

Braintree have been in fine form since Pitt, who spent almost four years as Chelmsford's director of football, replaced former boss Angelo Harrop. After winning the National League South play-offs last season, Braintree signed a number of high profile players over the summer in a bid to compete at the level above. However, after a slow start Harrop was sacked in December, with Iron chairman Lee Harding suggesting his spending was putting Braintree at risk of administration.

Since then, Pitt, who worked as Harrop's assistant, has overseen a remarkable turnaround in Braintree's form. The Iron are now unbeaten in their last five games, including an impressive win over play-off chasing Solihull Moors earlier this month.

Braintree are unbeaten in their last five matches under new boss Steve Pitt and have started to move clear of the National League relegation zone. Picture by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Yet it could have been even better had Braintree survived a late Pools bombardment to hold on to all three points. Pools, who were criticised for their negative set-up during Tuesday night's comprehensive defeat at league leaders Barnet, adopted a more proactive approach in Essex as manager Lennie Lawrence reverted back to a 4-4-2 formation. While the midfield of Nicky Featherstone, who was playing his 445th Pools game, and Adam Campbell looked a bit lightweight, the powerful strike partnership of Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine proved a handful while Luke Charman and in particular Reyes Cleary caused problems from the flanks. Lawrence admitted after the game that he was left scratching his head after Pools squandered a whole host of chances. The visitors hit the woodwork three times, saw Charman's goal ruled out for offside and went close through the likes of Cleary, Campbell, Dieseruvwe and skipper Luke Waterfall.

Braintree goalkeeper Henry Gray had been in inspired form and when the Iron, who went ahead in the 70th minute thanks to Barnet's loanee Jermaine Francis' powerful strike, survived a late goalmouth scramble with less than 90 seconds left on the clock, it looked like the hosts were going to hold on.

Impressive debutant Jamie Miley had other ideas, however, and was in the right place to latch onto the second ball following David Ferguson's corner before powering a strike into the roof of the net to score his first senior goal and salvage a point for Pools.

"I thought it was a good performance. I thought it was a really, really tough game and a game we could have gone under in, simply because of the amount of pressure that they applied," Pitt told Braintree's official club website.

"Fair play to them, I take my hat off to them, they played to their strengths. Everything from their back four went long and they asked a lot of questions of us. I thought we stood up to it well. We try and get the ball down and play through the lines, so that's a big, big test for a team like us to come up against a team like that.

"As I say, credit to them. They set their stall out, 4-4-2, they played to their strengths which were the two big boys up front, Madine and Dieseruvwe. They got good service into them, Madine's an exceptionally good player still, and they caused us a lot of problems. I thought their wide players, Cleary and Charman, were excellent and asked big questions of my left and right-backs. The two centre-forwards asked big questions of my two centre-halves.

"I thought we stood up really, really well. It's just that disappointment at the end that we couldn't hold on because it would have been another massive result for us. We invited that bit of pressure and that played to their strengths."