Morris, a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium after arriving on-loan from Burton Albion, has impressed before being forced to miss out on Tuesday’s trip to Colchester United.

Graeme Lee’s side were able to deal with the midfielder’s absence however after goals from Omar Bogle and Isaac Fletcher turned the match on its head as Pools came from behind to earn their fourth win in five games.

The result moved Pools to within six points of the League Two play-off places ahead of another away trip to Walsall.

Bryn Morris is a doubt for Hartlepool United's trip to Walsall after missing the win over Colchester United (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

But Lee may be without 25-year-old Morris after the Hartlepool-born midfielder suffered a knock on the ankle in the 1-1 draw with Sutton United last weekend.

The injury prevented Morris from maintaining his 100 per cent starting record, as Mark Shelton stepped in, with Lee doubtful over his return at the Banks’s Stadium.

“He’s done his ankle, it’s all bruised up. We’ve had him assessed but he’s touch and go for Saturday. We’ll just have to assess him day by day,” Lee told The Mail.

“He’s a good player. He’s been fantastic since he came in and you’re going to miss any type of player like that.

Jamie Sterry has had a scan on his thigh for an injury picked up in training. Picture by FRANK REID

“The lads who came in did a job. Shelts has come in, and the subs who’ve come on, have done a fantastic job.

“I thought Feaths was immense in that position. He was breaking things up and winning headers when he had to win headers but he just adds that composure to us. He knows what he’s doing.”

Morris is part of a growing injury list for Lee ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Walsall with defender Jamie Sterry also a doubt as Pools wait for the results of a scan on a thigh strain picked up in training last week.

Sterry, like Morris, did not travel to Essex in midweek, while Joe Grey also missed the trip after an injury picked up in the victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Reagan Ogle missed the win over Colchester with an ankle injury following an awkward landing in the draw with Sutton while Zaine Francis-Angol was forced off on Tuesday with a hamstring issue and Luke Molyneux had to be taken off with a precaution.

Defender Neill Byrne will also miss Saturday’s trip to Walsall after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season as Lee’s squad continues to be stretched.

“We’ll have to assess them. I don’t think anyone wants to play at right back,” said Lee.

“Reagan unfortunately landed on his ankle in the second half [against Sutton]. You wouldn’t have thought because he played on and carried on but it ballooned up the next day so it kept him out.

“Jamie Sterry we’re still assessing, we’re waiting on a scan on his thigh to see if we can push him on or not.

“Zaine came in and did a job for us but unfortunately he’s feeling his hamstring tightening up.

“Mols has come off, he said it was a bit more tightness than anything else so it was a precaution.

“We’ll get who needs to be in and then Thursday I’ll see if I’ve got a squad to pick from.”

