Bury chairman Steve Dale makes shocking revelation that ex-Gateshead chief Joseph Cala has come forward to take over at League One crisis club
With Bury facing expulsion from the Football League, chairman Steve Dale has revealed a shock bidder.
According to Dale, ex-Gateshead 'financial advisor' Joseph Cala has come forward with a bid to take over at the troubled League One side.
Cala was heavily involved at International Stadium throughout the 2018-19 campaign in an unofficial position. That season would ultimately end in disaster for The Tynesiders as despite initially finishing ninth in the National League table, they suffered a points deduction and a subsequent relegation for 'financial irregularities' and multiple breaches of league rules.
The 59-year-old's catastrophic spell at the club ended with all staff members going unpaid before being sacked or released. Cala failed to pay numerous creditors as the club was handed several winding-up orders - a situation not too dissimilar from what has been unfolding at Gigg Lane.
Bury were handed a 12 point deduction and had their opening games of the season postponed after failing to satisfy the EFL of their 'financial viability'. They will be expelled from the Football League should they fail to provide the appropriate evidence by tonight (Friday August 23).
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Cala's offer is rumoured to be one of a number the current Bury chairman has pushed back.
In an interview with TalkSport, Dale revealed: "Joseph Cala, he's come forward, who used to have Gateshead.
"Could you imagine what the fans would have said then? Fancy him selling it to him!
"I could bow out and say, I don't give a [censored] about Bury, I'm walking away from it, but I don't want to do that."