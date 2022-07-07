Cooke was highly sought after this summer following his release by Bradford City, but it was the conversation with Hartley which stood out for the former Middlesbrough man who made the decision to return back to his native North East.

Cooke was a regular for the Bantams last season, making 47 appearances in total, including a standout display against Pools at the Suit Direct Stadium in March where he assisted both goals as Mark Hughes’ side claimed all three points.

But Hughes made the decision against offering Cooke new terms at Valley Parade this summer and Pools were able to beat off interest for his services as Hartley continues his overhaul of the squad.

Callum Cooke was impressed by Hartlepool United manager Paul Hartley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“It’s been a few weeks since I spoke to the manager. He’s got bright ideas and big plans for the club and at this stage of my career I just felt it fit, and when you feel that idea in your head and that connection, you want to be a part of it,” said Cooke.

“As soon as I spoke with him I knew it was the place I really wanted to come.

“Fair play to the club, they’ve obviously went after me and hopefully I can pay them back by producing on the pitch.

“He wants winners, which I like to think I am,” Cooke added.

Callum Cooke was released by Bradford City at the end of the season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“He seems very ambitious, so I’m really looking forward to experiencing that side of things.

“But I knew straight away when I spoke to him this was the place I wanted to be. It fits everything for me.

“Off the pitch as well, to live back in the North East was a big factor. I had a lot of options to choose from, but I felt this was the right time to come to Hartlepool.”

At 25, Cooke is arguably entering the prime of his career and with over 100 games under his belt at Bradford, he brings plenty of Football League experience.

But Cooke’s experience goes beyond the Football League.

As a promising youngster with Middlesbrough, Cooke formed part of the England U17 team who clinched European Championship success in 2014 when edging out the Netherlands on penalties - one of which converted by Cooke.

“I’m at a good age where I’ve got a lot of games under my belt so I’d like to think of myself as experienced but I’ve also got age on my side,” said Cooke.

“Being from the area I know a lot of my friends come to the games - it might be a little bit of an added pressure playing in front of them - but I’m looking forward to it.

"It’s something I've wanted to experience, playing for a North East club, and thankfully it’s something I’m finally going to be given the chance to do.

“I’m an ambitious player and I want to help take this club to the next level. I want to be a difference maker.