Not for the first time, it's all change at Hartlepool United after manager Lennie Lawrence confirmed he was stepping back from his role in favour of head coach Anthony Limbrick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Limbrick becomes the club's fourth permanent manager in the last 12 months and the 16th in the last decade. He will be the first Australian-born coach to ever take charge of Pools, as well as the first born outside of Europe to sit in the hotseat.

Of course, Limbrick's appointment is not a total departure from the recent direction of travel, nor is it a complete surprise. When the 41-year-old, who wasn't even born when Lennie Lawrence took on his first managerial role as caretaker at Plymouth Argyle in 1978, was appointed as the club's head coach back in November, it was widely expected he would succeed the veteran at some stage. However, most onlookers would have anticipated the handover to take place in the summer. That it is happening now is perhaps a sign that Pools are already beginning to plan for next season as their play-off charge threatens to run out of steam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally, it's clear that Pools won't have given up on their hopes, however slim, of sneaking into the top seven. Pools are just three points outside the play-off places albeit most of their rivals have at least one game in hand while Altrincham, Halifax and Oldham have two and Rochdale, the current occupants of the coveted seventh spot, have five. It certainly looks set to be an uphill battle for Pools, who are winless in their last four games. Perhaps Limbrick's energy and approach are what's needed to revitalise fading Poolie dreams of promotion.

Anthony Limbrick has taken over from Lennie Lawrence as he looks to build on a successful first three months at Pools. Picture by Frank Reid.

Whatever the case, it's clear that this is an appointment made with the long-term in mind. Given that 12 of the last 15 permanent appointments have lasted less than a year in the job, that's a welcome change. Of course, things could go wrong and Limbrick could become the next in a long line of managers to last less than 12 months in the dugout, but Pools are at least showing signs of thinking about the future.

Limbrick will inherit a squad in a far better place than it was when Lennie Lawrence replaced Darren Sarll, initially on an interim basis, in October. Pools have won five, drawn eight and lost three of the veteran's 16 league games in charge, moving up from 16th to 12th in the table. Yes, it hasn't been perfect. Pools have drawn too many games, failed to beat a number of sides below them in the table and have started to look decidedly lacklustre in recent weeks, but Lawrence deserves immense credit for rebuilding the squad's confidence and laying solid foundations.

The 77-year-old is a true legend of the game who had absolutely nothing to prove when he took on the Pools job having worked in various advisory and assistant roles; as he told the media in December, a love of the game as well as a dislike of lounging on the beach or relaxing on a golf course compels him to keep working in football. Lawrence spent almost a decade in charge of Charlton, leading the Addicks back to the First Division following a 29-year absence and in spite of all sorts of financial issues, took Middlesbrough to the top flight and became one of the inaugural Premier League managers in the process and won promotion with Cardiff. His experience, long list of contacts, calm demeanour and expert man-management have set Pools on the right path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The task for Limbrick now will be to re-energise Pools and look to build on Lawrence's good work. One of the biggest positives is that he has been in and around the group for three months, meaning he has a clear idea of their strengths and weaknesses and what Pools will need to do in order to achieve success. He has an interesting background having worked in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough, spent time with England's under-17s, had a spell as assistant at Grimsby and managed Woking, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62. He is determined, well-liked and has a clear footballing philosophy.

Yet Limbrick and Pools face challenges. Supporters are frustrated at their side's failure to compete towards the top end of the National League despite their size, reputation and history. While Limbrick will - and should - be given time, it doesn't take long for things to turn in football. Just look at the feeling among fans on New Year's Day, when Pools beat an Oldham side who arrived in the North East unbeaten in their last eight games, compared to a month later following a run of four games without a win.

There will be changes, both in terms of style and personnel. While the approach has certainly been more patient and considered under Lawrence than it was under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll, Pools have not always played the most free-flowing football. Of course, Limbrick will have to balance his instinct for attacking, possession-based play with a need for pragmatism; even Barcelona might struggle on some of the National League pitches, not least the one at the Prestige Group Stadium. Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe, two of the club's most important players, have yet to sign new contracts and are starting to look more like leaving with every week that passes without putting pen to paper. Yet these are the challenges that Limbrick has worked for most of his adult life to have the chance to overcome.

In Lawrence, Limbrick will have one of the most impressive assistants in world football, let alone the National League, while Gavin Skelton has proven himself an excellent coach, both here and at Carlisle. The likes of Nicky Featherstone, Carl Dickinson and Adam Smith all have something to offer. Limbrick will do things his own way, but he will do so safe in the knowledge he has a strong team supporting him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, yet another chapter begins in earnest at Hartlepool United. This is perhaps more a sequel than a totally new story, with Limbrick and Lawrence swapping places. For far too long, Pools fans have had to be content with dreaming of success, of praying for promotion and longing for the promised land of the Football League. Can Limbrick be the man to turn those dreams into reality? Supporters will most certainly be hoping so.