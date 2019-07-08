Carl Magnay confirms part-time switch following Hartlepool United departure
Carl Magnay has issued an open letter following the confirmation of his departure from Hartlepool United after four years.
When Pools announced their retained list in May, it was confirmed that Magnay was in discussions with the club regarding a new deal at the Super 6 Stadium.
With his contract expiring at the end of June, the 30-year-old returned to training last week though failed to feature in the two friendly matches due to a reported injury. And after failing to agree a new contract, Magnay is now free to find a new club.
The defender joined Hartlepool from Grimsby Town in 2015 and went on to make 120 appearances for the club despite suffering numerous injury set-backs during his time there.
He made 29 appearances for Pools last season though his final appearance came in a 3-1 defeat at Harrogate Town back in January.
In his open letter, Magnay confirmed that he would be switching to part-time football as he looks to pursue a career in coaching.
Part-time National League North side Spennymoor Town are set to be his next destination as a player.
“It is with great sadness that I announce I have left Hartlepool United,” his letter read.
“It is regrettable that my season came to end early and I was not able to play an influential role on the pitch in what is now known as my final season with the club.
“I have played for the Club through arguably the toughest period in its history, I have felt the pain and frustration along with the fans but have faced the challenges head on with them.
“It was my desire to get out on the pitch and represent the Club that ultimately cut my season short.
“In hindsight, I should never have set foot on the pitch in my last two appearances but I stand by my commitment to the team and it’s one of those things I will have to live with.
“I now look forward to a new challenge in my career. I have a desire to move into coaching and hopefully one day management and will look to begin that journey alongside part-time football.”