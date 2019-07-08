Hartlepool United's Carl Magnay celebrates after scoring their first goal during the FA Cup 1st round replay between Hartlepool United and Gillingham at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Wednesday 21st November 2018. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd) ©MI News & Sport Ltd Tel: +44 7752 571576 e-mail: markf@mediaimage.co.uk Address: 1 Victoria Grove, Stockton on Tees, TS19 7EL

When Pools announced their retained list in May, it was confirmed that Magnay was in discussions with the club regarding a new deal at the Super 6 Stadium.

With his contract expiring at the end of June, the 30-year-old returned to training last week though failed to feature in the two friendly matches due to a reported injury. And after failing to agree a new contract, Magnay is now free to find a new club.

The defender joined Hartlepool from Grimsby Town in 2015 and went on to make 120 appearances for the club despite suffering numerous injury set-backs during his time there.

He made 29 appearances for Pools last season though his final appearance came in a 3-1 defeat at Harrogate Town back in January.

In his open letter, Magnay confirmed that he would be switching to part-time football as he looks to pursue a career in coaching.

Part-time National League North side Spennymoor Town are set to be his next destination as a player.

“It is with great sadness that I announce I have left Hartlepool United,” his letter read.

“It is regrettable that my season came to end early and I was not able to play an influential role on the pitch in what is now known as my final season with the club.

“I have played for the Club through arguably the toughest period in its history, I have felt the pain and frustration along with the fans but have faced the challenges head on with them.

“It was my desire to get out on the pitch and represent the Club that ultimately cut my season short.

“In hindsight, I should never have set foot on the pitch in my last two appearances but I stand by my commitment to the team and it’s one of those things I will have to live with.