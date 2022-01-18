Hartlepool United had to settle for point against Carlisle United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools were looking to bounce back from a gut-wrenching defeat at Bristol Rovers on Saturday against a Carlisle side who have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks under Keith Millen.

The Blues were unbeaten in four heading into the game and came close to taking the lead when Brennan Dickenson struck the bar with a freekick from the edge of the area.

Pools hit the woodwork themselves in the second half through David Ferguson as Carlisle stopper Mark Howard somehow diverted the defenders strike onto the frame of the goal.

Kept things simple with short goal kicks most of the evening. Good save to deny Patrick in the first half. Picture by FRANK REID

Reagan Ogle almost made himself the hero deep into stoppage time when he met a Nicky Featherstone freekick but Howard was on hand again asneither side could find a breakthrough.

And here is how Pools were rated in Cumbria.

Pretty solid evening for the Irishman. A little bit lucky an unfortunate bounce didn’t cost Pools a goal in the first half but held firm. Picture by FRANK REID.

Did what he had to do fairly well up against Patrick and Omotoye. Solid. Picture by FRANK REID.

Another good display in defence. Recovered from a mistake in the second half well and prevented a number of counter attacks with his pace up against Patrick. Picture by FRANK REID.

Agonisingly close to scoring when his effort came off the bar. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Fairly comfortable in midfield up against Guy and Dickenson. Picture by FRANK REID.

Didn’t really get going. Some misplaced passes. Replaced by Shelton just after the hour. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Full of energy. Started the game well creating an opening for Ferguson. Kept up his pressing from midfield. Picture by FRANK REID.

Struggled with his second start in three days. Not at the same energy levels which is to be expected. Did come close in the first half. MI News & Sport Ltd

As usual he ran the channels well but never got enough service. The one time he was really able to get at the defence he set up Ferguson who hit the bar. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Replaced Carver early in the second half. Plenty of energy but little to go at. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Came on for Crawford just after the hour. Gave possession away cheaply instantly but settled for the remainder of the game. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)