Carlisle United chief slams wrecking of seats in away end at Hartlepool United's Victoria Park and warns of potential long-term impact

And he has warned the consequences of the actions could have a long-term impact on Carlisle.

A number of seats were damaged in the Rink End at Victoria Park during the recent league match between the two sides, Pools running out 2-1 winners.

And a statement condemning the behaviour has now been issued.

In a statement on the club website, Carlisle United chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: “The club condemns the vandalism and disorder at Hartlepool – the wrecking of seats.

"It tarnishes the reputation of the club and our fans.

“We are in dialogue with the police for them to find those responsible and for banning orders to be issued.

"We will also deal with anyone found responsible using all the powers we have as a club. I am pleased that members of the Carlisle United Supporters’ Groups [CUSG] also backed this stance at the meeting this week.

“The long-term result of this could be higher policing costs at home games, which will cost the club many thousands year after year ahead.

"This is money we can better spend elsewhere, to make a positive difference to the club and for fans, so it is extremely frustrating to face this possible consequence.”

Dave Challinor’s Pools side are back in action at The Vic this Saturday when Bristol Rovers come to visit.

