Carlisle United to ask for more tickets after selling out away end ahead of Hartlepool United trip
Carlisle United have sold out their away allocation for the upcoming game against Hartlepool United – and say they will ask for more tickets.
Pools host Carlisle at The Vic on Saturday, August 28, and they have sold out their allocation of 900 tickets.
They have announced they will ask for more but there is no guarantee Pools would agree to that, especially given the likely high demand among home supporters too for what is traditionally always a hotly-contested fixture.
On Thursday, Carlisle tweeted: "Tickets for the trip to @Official_HUFC are now SOLD OUT. We have asked Hartlepool if there is a possibility of any further tickets and will update ASAP."
Pools, who had a free midweek, host Walsall at The Vic on Saturday afternoon (3pm KO).
Manager Dave Challinor will hold his pre-match press conference on Friday morning at the club’s Maiden Castle training base ahead of the game.