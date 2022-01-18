Pools have had just three days to wait for a chance to rectify Saturday’s late defeat at Bristol Rovers with Graeme Lee confident his side can turn around their struggling away form.

Pools have taken just four points on their travels so far this season and come up against a Carlisle side who are unbeaten in their last four league games.

Gavan Holohan was the hero when the two sides met in the reverse fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools ran out 2-1 winners.

And the Irishman starts in the Pools midfield tonight with Lee making just one change to his starting XI who suffered late defeat at the Memorial Stadium.

Jamie Sterry misses out following his red card at the weekend while new signing Marcus Carver earns his second successive start since joining from Southport.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Ben Killip Killip starts in goal for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Reagan Ogle Ogle starts in place of the injured Jamie Sterry. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne forms part of a familiar back three. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle starts against his former club. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales