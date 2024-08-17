Chairman Raj Singh says "no credible party has stepped forward to take over" Hartlepool United
Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh says that "no credible party has stepped forward to take over" the club.
In his programme notes ahead of the first home game of the new National League season, the visit of Southend United, the chairman stressed that he retains a willingness to speak to interested parties but that, as yet, nothing serious has materialised.
"A lot of fans are always asking the question about where we are with the sale of the club," he wrote.
"There isn't anything new to report on that front.
"We have kept the dialogue going with all the parties that have shown interest, but to date no credible party has stepped forward to take over."
