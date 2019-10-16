Championship news: Bristol City sign ex-Barcelona B striker plus Leeds and Nottingham Forest linked with youngster
Bristol City have completed the signing of former Barcelona B striker Rodri on a short-term deal.
The 29-year-old has joined the Robins until January and has been without a club since leaving Spanish side Granada in the summer.
Rodri has played in the Championship before, after making 12 appearances during a loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday in the 2012/13 season.
"We want to play with two strikers as much as possible and therefore we need four strikers as an option," said City boss Lee Johnson.
"While this is an initial short-term arrangement, we hope it works out for him and ourselves in the long term."
Leeds and Forest tracking Blues prospect – Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour could be made available to Championship clubs in January, according to reports.
According to London Football News, Leeds and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs likely to be interested in the 18-year-old Scottish midfielder.
Gilmour recently told BBC Scotland: “I need to play more first-team games, at Chelsea or maybe out on loan.”
Lee Bowyer handed ban – The Charlton boss will serve athree-match touchline ban following an FA charge over alleged comments he made about a referee.
The allegations relate to incidents which took place following the Addicks’ 2-1 defeat to Swansea earlier this month.
Bowyer told Charlton’s official website: "I'm surprised and disappointed with the ban. I didn't shout or swear in my discussion with the referee but it is what it is.”