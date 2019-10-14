Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani took over at Elland Road in May 2017.

Qatar Sports Investments, which owns Paris St-Germain and is run by Radrizzani’s friend Nasser al-Khelaifi, is one of three parties interested in the Whites.

Radrizzani, who took over at Elland Road in May 2017, told the Times: "The option of Qatar Sports Investments and Nasser (al-Khelaifi) - first of all they are friends, we have had a good relationship for a long time," Radrizzani told the Times.

"They have the possibility to bring this club to compete with Manchester City, so for the fans that could be a fantastic opportunity."

"The most important thing for me is to make this club big again.

"When I will open the door to others I don't know, hopefully when we are in the Premier League. The financial support would be more important in the Premier League."

Reading’s new manager confirmed – The Royals have appointed sporting director Mark Bowen as their new boss after he was involved in the club’s recruitment process himself.

Bowen, who has never previously managed a club permanently, will replace Jose Gomes following the Portuguese’s sacking last week.

The 55-year-old joined the club as a technical consultant in March before becoming sporting director in August.

Reading’s chief executive Nigel Howe told the club's official website: 'In the relatively short period of time that Mark has already spent at Reading Football Club, he has commanded respect and admiration from all who have worked alongside him.

'He came in at a critical period last season to help us retain our Championship status and had an immediate impact.”

Bristol City injury update – Midfielder Adam Nagy remains a doubt for the Robins’ Championship fixture against Luton this weekend.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played for City since suffering an ankle injury against QPR in August but was called up to represent Hungry during the international break.