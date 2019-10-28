Kalvin Phillips has started all 14 league games for Leeds United this season.

Phillips, who has started all 14 of Leeds’ Championship games this season, revealed last month that manager Marcelo Bielsa sent him a text message telling him to stay at Elland Road in the summer.

Yet Phillips’ impressive performances for the Whites has caused others to sit up and take note, with the Sun claiming Manchester United are keeping tabs on the midfielder.

United assistant Mike Phelan is said to have watched the Phillips during Leeds’ 1-0 win over Birmingham earlier this month, while Red Devils coach Kieran McKenna reportedly attended The Whites' recent trip to Preston.

Forest defender departs

Nottingham Forest have confirmed defender Alex Milosevic has left the club by mutual consent.

The Swedish centre-back, 27, joined the club in February and was a regular under former boss Martin O'Neill, making 12 appearances last season.

Yet Milosevic didn’t make a single appearance under new Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi after falling down the pecking order at the City Ground.

Bristol City and Charlton charged

Finally, Bristol City and Charlton have been charged by the Football Association following an incident at Ashton Gate earlier this month.

Robins striker Famara Diedhiou was sent off four minutes from time and it’s alleged the clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.