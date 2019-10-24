Championship news: Tony Pulis addresses Middlesbrough criticism plus Charlton blow
Former Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis says he wasn’t making excuses last season when he pointed out his side’s missed chances.
The Teessiders finished just one point outside the play-offs under the Welshman and paid the price for their shortage of goals – only four teams in the Championship scored less last term.
That trend has continued under new Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, though, whose side were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Huddersfield on Wednesday night.
Pulis was working as a pundit for Sky Sports during the match and commented on his time at the Riverside.
“It was exactly the same last season,” said Pulis, who received criticism last campaign. “People think it's an excuse but we've seen it again. They've created the opportunity for the forwards to score goals."
On the game, Pulis added: "The best team were Middlesbrough, they had the best chances. Jonathan will be disappointed
"I didn't think Huddersfield were going to score all night. They got out of jail in my opinion.”
Bristol City boss charged – Meanwhile, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has been charged by the Football Association with misconduct following the Robins’ 3-0 defeat at Luton last weekend.
The 38-year-old allegedly used language that was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper towards a match official at Kenilworth Road.
Johnson has until 6pm on Monday to respond.
Charlton injury blow – Finally, Charlton midfielder Jonny Williams has suffered a knee injury which will keep him out for at least two months.
The Welsh international has made 12 appearances in the Championship this season.