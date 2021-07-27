Championship rumours: Striker linked to Middlesbrough speaks on his future, Blades want young Liverpool star

Middlesbrough rumours

Middlesbrough have made five signings ahead of the start of the Championship season, including a trio of free transfers in Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lumley and Lee Peltier.

Meanwhile Jordan Archer, Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, George Saville and Marvin Johnson all left the club.

These departures come with a heavy heart for many fans, with Assombalonga spending two consecutive seasons between 2017 and 2019 as Middlesbrough's top scorer, while many supporters were keen for Marvin Johnson to extend his stay with the club.

Posh fans may be in luck this summer as Peterborough United have said there has been no contact in three months from Rangers regarding Jonson Clarke-Harris. Since then Barry Fry has spoken to Rangers scout Mervyn Day at a Posh match, with no mention of the forward.

Neil Warnock has most definitely strengthened his squad so far ahead of their fixture against Fulham next week – a game that may prove to be a challenging opener. Boro will be keen to give Fulham a shock return to the Championship, after failing to beat the London outfit in their last five meetings.

Hull City are reportedly refusing to give up in their pursuit to lure Sheffield United's Regan Slater back to the KCOM Stadium. The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Tigers as the won promotion to the Championship. (Hull Live)

Preston North End are said to be willing to let Tom Bayliss leave on loan this summer. Reports state that a number of Championship and League One sides are interested. (Football Insider)

Sheffield United may have priced Arsenal out of a move for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly looking into cheaper alternatives after The Blades slapped a £32 million price tag on the 23-year-old. (The Daily Express)

Eric Lichaj has been training with his former club Nottingham Forest, after recently spending time with Sunderland's camp. Lichaj last played in England with Hull City before signing for Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük. (Alan Nixon - @reluctantnicko)

A move for George Edmundson seems unlikely for Peterborough as Rangers want £1.5 million for the defender. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Paul Mullin has made a surprise move to non-league side Wrexham after Preston North End said no to signing him. The striker bagged 32 goals in 46 league games for Cambridge United last season. (Football Insider)

Sheffield United want Liverpool's Harvey Elliott on loan this summer. The 18-year-old spent last season with Blackburn Rovers, scoring seven and assisting 11 in the league. (The Sun)

Watford's Andre Gray has admitted his future is up to Watford to decide after being linked to a return to the Championship. Middlesbrough are said to be keen on the striker. (The Athletic)