Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday striker told he can leave, Leeds United in the hunt for two players

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Reading defender John Swift, who has reportedly impressed Marcelo Bielsa this season. (Football Insider)

The Whites are also said to be monitoring Motherwell’s 16-year-old winger Stuart McKinstry, who is also wanted by Southampton. (Birmingham Mail)

RB Leipzig are apparently ready to spend big in order to sign Chelsea loan man Tammy Abraham, who scored again for Aston Villa at the weekend. (Football Insider)

Steve Bruce has reportedly told Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao he can leave the club in the summer, with the Owls set to demand an £8million fee for their second-top scorer. (The Sun)

Championship clubs are keeping an eye on Isaac Hayden, who has told Newcastle United that he wants to leave the club, with Aston Villa and West Brom said to be interested. (Birmingham Mail)

Stoke City are in the hunt for a replacement for Jack Butland amid continuing speculation about the goalkeeper’s future at the club. Derby County’s Kelle Roos and Brighton’s Christian Walton are said to be on their wishlist. (Stoke Sentinel)

Birmingham City youngster Ramello Mitchell move to Southampton for a reported £300,000. (Daily Mail)

West Brom’s hopes of landing David Wagner as manager have been given a blow as the German told the Times that a move back to the Bundesliga would be appealing.