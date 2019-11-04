We take a closer look at who shone and who struggled after a busy few days in the second tier, which also saw a change of leadership at the top. Scroll down and flick though our picture gallery to see some of the stories you may have missed:
1. W: Jack Harrison
The former Boro wideman adapted well after switching to a wing-back role in Leeds' 2-0 victory over QPR. Harrison sealed the win after scoring the Whites' second goal, his first since August 4.
Photo: George Wood
2. L: Britt Assombalonga
A fully-confident Assombalonga would surely have buried his second-minute chance at Derby, a chance Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate labelled an 'easy opportunity'. The striker looks short of belief right now, though, as the Teessiders' goalscoring woes continued at Pride Park.
Photo: Getty Images
3. W: Tony Mowbray
Pressure was starring to build on Mogga after six games without a win at Blackburn. It looked like that run would become seven, with Rovers trailing Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday side 1-0 and just two minutes to go. Yet two late goals from Blackburn duo Tosin Adarabioyo and John Buckley resulted in a dramatic turnaround.
Photo: George Wood
4. L: George Saville
Boro were already facing an uphill task when Saville was sent off for a late challenge on Derby midfielder Krystian Bielik. Saville will now serve a three-game ban, ruling him out of the games against QPR, Hull and Barnsley.
Photo: George Wood
