Check out these cracking pictures of Hartlepool United's loyal fans backing their team in recent seasons

There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.
Published 23rd Nov 2022, 14:58 GMT
No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

This gallery brings you some great pictures of Hartlepool fans enjoying backing their side over the years.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Hartlepool Fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017.

Hartlepool Fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017.

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023. Photo: Chris Donnelly

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023. Photo: Chris Donnelly

