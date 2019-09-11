Chelsea loanee ruled out of Reading's meeting with Middlesbrough at the Riverside
Reading centre-back Matt Miazga will miss this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury.
The 24-year-old, who is on loan from Chelsea, was absent during the Royals’ 2-0 defeat to Charlton before the international break and hasn’t recovered in time for Saturday’s game at the Riverside.
Miazga did play in Reading’s first five Championship fixtures this season but was replaced by Tom McIntyre against the Addicks.
The 20-year-old has also suffered a recent injury setback, yet Reading boss Jose Gomes says McIntyre and fellow defender Tyler Blackett have both returned to training. Midfielder Josh Barrett is unlikely to feature though.
“Miazga is nursing a hamstring injury so won’t be involved this weekend,” said Gomes.
“McIntyre and Blackett are both back in training. McIntyre had been ill and Blackett was suffering with a hamstring problem.
“Barrett has had a virus so is unlikely to feature on Saturday.”