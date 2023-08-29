Hartlepool arrived top of the National League table following their fourth consecutive win over AFC Fylde at the weekend.

And having raced into a two-goal lead inside six minutes, things continued to look good for John Askey’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Chesterfield demonstrated why they will be a force this season as they clawed their way back into the game with goals from Ryan Colclough and Jamie Grimes before Tom Naylor completed the turnaround deep into second half stoppage time.

Chesterfield came from behind to claim all three points against Hartlepool United at the SMH Group Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

And Chesterfield assistant boss Webb was keen not to downplay the significance of the Spireites’ success, despite still being at such an early stage of the season.

“At 2-0 down they could have crumbled and gone but they didn’t,” said Webb.

"Coco’s [Ryan Colclough] goal gave everyone a lift and at 2-2 you did feel there was only one team that was going to win it. We all know that isn’t always the case, and at 2-0 down we’d have snapped your hand off for a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We certainly didn’t come into today looking for a point, but when you’re 2-0 down you’re just thinking ‘let’s get to 2-2 and this will be a great point’ after a real shaky, poor, start.

Chesterfield came from 2-0 down to defeat Hartlepool United.

"But to win it with virtually the last kick of the game in front of the Kop was great for those players because they keep going to the end. They showed great courage and it was great to see the whole place in raptures at the end because what a massive three points that was.

"We made it very easy for Hartlepool to go 2-0 up but after a poor start we ticked a lot of boxes.”

Part of the reason Chesterfield were able to turn things around was through Colclough who impressed throughout the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Wigan Athletic man scored and proved to be a constant threat for the hosts with the winger pleased his side were able to get what he felt were a deserved three points against Pools.

"We made it hard for ourselves. The first 10 minutes we certainly want to forget, but the way we reacted after that we absolutely dominated the game and we deserve nothing more than the three points,” said Colclough.

"There’s not many games we don’t dominate. I never doubted us. We always finish strong.

“You look back on those results at the end of the season and they’re better than winning 4-0, the ones where you show real character and you come back and win the game.

“This league is renowned for being one of the hardest to get out of, it’s always going to be hard.