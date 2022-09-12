Chris Maguire reacts to Hartlepool United move as Paul Hartley reveals ‘delight’ in signing former Sunderland star

Maguire, 33, has joined Pools on a permanent deal and could be available to make his debut against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.

After starting his career in his native Scotland, Maguire moved south of the border to join Derby County in 2011 and has stayed in England ever since, featuring for clubs like Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Oxford United and Lincoln City in that time.

Maguire netted 22 times for Sunderland during his three years on Wearside and joins a Pools side that sit 23rd in the league - but it’s a challenge he’s excited for: "I am delighted to sign for the club. It all came about quite quickly but once I spoke to the manager, I knew this is where I wanted to be.

“It's a great club with great fans, I know a lot about them especially after my recent time in the north-east. I'm fit and ready. I can't wait to get started."

Paul Hartley added: "We are delighted to bring Chris to the club. We are getting a very talented and experienced forward who will undoubtedly add quality to the team. He will be available for selection in tomorrow night’s home fixture versus Crewe.

“We are obviously well aware of his current situation after recently being charged by the FA in connection to betting and we know there is a possibility at some point he may miss some games this season. We have agreed a contract structure that takes this matter into account from the club's perspective."