After their enforced break from action last weekend Hartlepool United now turn their attention to the FA Trophy and a tie with City of Liverpool.

John Askey's side were without a fixture last week as their trip to AFC Fylde fell victim to the nationwide freeze with the game at Mill Farm postponed.

It gave Askey another week to work with his players ahead of their FA Trophy bow as they head to Merseyside in the third round to take on Northern Premier League West side City of Liverpool.

Pools will head into the contest as firm favourites but will it lead to any potential squad rotation from Askey before they welcome league leaders Chesterfield in the National League next week, or is this an opportunity for Askey to try and build some momentum with his players?

Here, we predict Hartlepool’s starting line-up to face City of Liverpool in the FA Trophy:

