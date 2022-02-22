Graeme Lee was delighted with substitute Isaac Fletcher’s impact as Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Colchester United.

Pools trailed at the break thanks to Noah Chilvers goal but were able to turn the game on its head in four second half minutes thanks to goals from Omar Bogle and substitute Fletcher.

Fletcher has been on the field only five minutes when Bogle fired Pools level in the game before the Middlesbrough loanee enjoyed his best moment in a Hartlepool shirt so far just minutes later.

Bogle was once again involved as he bundled his way through the Colchester defence before the ball landed at Fletcher’s feet who had continued his run with the 19-year-old calmly slotting the ball underneath Sam Hornby.

And Pools were able to hang onto their lead in the final quarter of the game to extend their unbeaten run in League Two to eight matches.

The result also moves Lee’s side to within six points of a play-off place with this their second straight away win.

Fletcher has had to bide his time for his opportunity at the Suit Direct Stadium but when it arrived he took it in some style.

“That’s one of his attributes, he creates and scores goals,” said Lee.

“He’s a positive player who wants to play on the front foot. I wanted to do it [bring him on] because I knew he might be able to affect the game in the right areas.

“It’s brilliant when it works out but it’s not about what I’ve done, the lads have done shift and put it in.”

Fletcher’s winning cameo from the bench comes after Pools boss Lee admitted he will be interested in bringing Fletcher back to the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer.

Lee is familiar with the teenager from his time in Boro’s academy and has admitted he will be enquiring about his services.