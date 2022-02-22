Colchester United 1-2 Hartlepool United RECAP: Omar Bogle and Isaac Fletcher complete four minute turnaround for Pools who extend their unbeaten run
Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Colchester United and extend their unbeaten run to eight games in League Two.
After a sluggish first half which saw Graeme Lee’s side fall behind thanks to Noah Chilvers’ goal, Pools were able to turn the game on its head in four second half minutes.
Omar Bogle scored his third goal since arriving at the Suit Direct Stadium in January as he fired in low beyond Sam Hornby 20 minutes from time.
And just minutes later Pools were in front through substitute Isaac Fletcher who coolly slotted beneath Hornby after yet more good play from Bogle as he bundled his way across the area.
Lee’s side once again showed their resolve in the closing stages to close out the game as they move to within six points of the play-off places.
Lee will have been pleased to get his players in at the break after a frustrating opening 45 minutes.
After enjoying plenty of possession Pools invited the home side onto them and they capitalised through Chilvers who tapped home a rebound after Ben Killip had denied John Akinde.
And Pools were within the width of the post of falling two behind when Akinde set Cameron Coxe clear as the fullback bounced an effort off the inside of Killip’s post and along the line.
Lee was left questioning referee Declan Bourne when he decided not to award Joe White a penalty as Pools trailed at the break.
But as has been the case recently Lee has managed to get a reaction from his side in the second half.
White advanced from midfield and threaded a nice ball into Bogle who drilled into the bottom corner after Tom Crawford saw his header brilliantly saved.
And substitute Fletcher capped the turnaround with his first goal for the club to send the travelling 180 Poolies wild.
Pools will be weary of another couple of injuries picked up at the Jobserve Community Stadium with Luke Molyneux and Zaine Francis-Angol limping off to add to their injury woes while defender Neill Byrne picked up his 10th yellow card of the season and will miss Saturday’s trip to Walsall.
But those are issues Lee will reflect on in the coming days as Pools make the long journey home with their unbeaten record intact.
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 23:34
- Isaac Fletcher gives Hartlepool the lead
- Omar Bogle levels for Hartlepool
- Noah Chilvers gives Colchester the lead
- Colchester United XI: Hornby, Chambers, Smith, Wiredu, Skuse, Sears, Edwards, Chilvers, Kenlock, Akinde, Coxe
- Subs: George, Judge, Dallison, Andrews, Tchamedeu, Huws, Wright
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Shelton, Crawford, White, Molyneux, Bogle
- Subs: Bilokapic, Hull, Liddle, Smith, Fletcher, Holohan, Carver
That’s all from tonight here at the Jobserve Community Stadium as Hartlepool United’s run goes on.
They come from behind to seal another big three points and extend their unbeaten run to eight games now thanks to Omar Bogle and Isaac Fletcher’s goals.
We’re back on the road with Graeme Lee’s men on Saturday as they head to Walsall and we’ll take you through all the action from the Midlands.
But until then, thanks for joining us and enjoy the rest of your evening.
Graeme Lee was delighted with substitute Isaac Fletcher’s impact as Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Colchester United.
Pools trailed at the break thanks to Noah Chilvers goal but were able to turn the game on its head in four second half minutes thanks to goals from Omar Bogle and substitute Fletcher.
Fletcher has been on the field only five minutes when Bogle fired Pools level in the game before the Middlesbrough loanee enjoyed his best moment in a Hartlepool shirt so far just minutes later.
Bogle was once again involved as he bundled his way through the Colchester defence before the ball landed at Fletcher’s feet who had continued his run with the 19-year-old calmly slotting the ball underneath Sam Hornby.
And Pools were able to hang onto their lead in the final quarter of the game to extend their unbeaten run in League Two to eight matches.
The result also moves Lee’s side to within six points of a play-off place with this their second straight away win.
Fletcher has had to bide his time for his opportunity at the Suit Direct Stadium but when it arrived he took it in some style.
“That’s one of his attributes, he creates and scores goals,” said Lee.
“He’s a positive player who wants to play on the front foot. I wanted to do it [bring him on] because I knew he might be able to affect the game in the right areas.
“It’s brilliant when it works out but it’s not about what I’ve done, the lads have done shift and put it in.”
Fletcher’s winning cameo from the bench comes after Pools boss Lee admitted he will be interested in bringing Fletcher back to the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer.
Lee is familiar with the teenager from his time in Boro’s academy and has admitted he will be enquiring about his services.
“Fletcher, I know what he’s like and what he offers and there’ll be questions asked in the summer with regards to his situation with Middlesbrough and where he is because we want good players in the squad who’ll take this club forward.”
Full-time reaction to Hartlepool United’s win over Colchester United from our Pools reporter Joe Ramage:
“After a pretty bonkers second half it’s Pools who triumph and you wouldn’t have thought that be the case at the interval.
“Despite getting into some good areas Pools were a little sluggish and void of ideas in the final third in the first half before they were punished for allowing the home side into the game.
“While there was a strong penalty shout for a challenge on Joe White, as well as a handball soon after, it was all a little bit forced at times.
“Luke Molyneux wasted a good opening when trying to shift back onto his left foot while White fired over.
“But equally, the home side hit the post either side of the break which could have made things much different.
“There’s no doubt there was a reaction from Lee’s players again as the tempo went up and the game transcended into a bit of a basketball match at times.
“But that favoured Pools a bit as they were able to commit bodies forward more and eventually score two good goals.
“The first on a turnover of play forced by White who then threaded in Omar Bogle and the striker, who was very good on the night, fired home.
“Before Bogle was again involved hustling and bustling his way into the Colchester area as the ball landed at Isaac Fletcher’s feet and he calmly slotted home.
“Say what you will about Pools but they’re in such a great position right now as a football club. They’re winning games and digging out results even when their performance levels drop or their squad gets hit by injuries. There’s a real togetherness in the group and in the stands.
“They’re able to lift their game within games, too, which is yielding such a positive run of form of late.
“It’s a good time to be a Hartlepool United fan right now.”
Some initial reaction to Hartlepool United’s win over Colchester United
