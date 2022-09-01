Colchester United handed massive transfer boost ahead of Hartlepool clash as Newcastle midfielder joins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longstaff spent the second-half of last season at Mansfield Town and will play his football at the JobServe Community Stadium this term, despite reported interest from League One side Barnsley.

Longstaff, who has been on the fringes of the Magpies first-team without making an appearance this term, joins a Colchester side who currently sit in 20th place in League Two having taken four points from their opening six games.

The 22-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Magpies against Manchester United in October 2019, scoring the winning goal as he featured alongside older brother Sean in the Newcastle midfield.

Another goal followed against the Red Devil’s on Boxing Day that year but he has struggled for regular game-time ever since under both Eddie Howe and his predecessor Steve Bruce.

Longstaff, whose current deal on Tyneside expires in summer, will be eligible to make his debut on Saturday when the U’s host Hartlepool United.