Colin West’s survival ‘blueprint’ for Hartlepool United and the strong foundations of his partnership with Keith Curle

West is no stranger to the Pools dugout, nor is he unaccustomed to a relegation battle at the club.

Supporters will be familiar with his work alongside Chris Turner at the turn of the century that helped the club maintain their Football League status - and Pools fans will be hopeful of a similar outcome this time around.

But having taken just four points from their first nine games, with 17 goals conceded in the process, it looks like being another tricky test for West.

So how does he, alongside interim manager Keith Curle, intend to turn the ship in the right direction?

West said: “I think we just needed to try and get people with smiles on their faces, working hard and trying to get them to play in a positive manner. When we first came, we were virtually fighting to get re-elected into the league.

“But you’ve got to have the right characters in the dressing room, that certainly helps, but being positive with players, positive with mindset and everything else.

“I think if you get that right, players will want to work with you if they’re enjoying their work, then the crowd start to go with you and wins start coming.”

After leaving Pools over a decade ago, West began his successful partnership working alongside Curle with the pair enjoying spells at Notts County, Carlisle United and Northampton Town before their most recent stint at Oldham Athletic.

Their time at Boundary Park lasted just eight months, however, before the Latics succumbed to relegation from the Football League last season.

It has been almost a year since West and Curle were in the dugout together, however, the 59-year-old was keen to stress their working relationship is as strong as ever, one that is built on honesty and hard work.

“One thing that we are both definite on is that we are really honest with the players and if they need spoken to, in terms of where they’re going wrong, what they need to do more of, we will tell them, rather than sugar coating it.

“I think as a player, I wanted to be told that rather than someone putting an arm around you and telling you you’re playing well but not really telling you the real reasons.

“That’s really what we base our management style on. Real honesty and hard work.”

The Curle-West partnership has a new addition this time around in the form of first-team coach Antony Sweeney.

Sweeney, who worked under the pair as a player at Carlisle United, has been a constant at Pools amid all the managerial changes and for West, he has already proven his worth to the new management team:

“Tony has been a great aspect for us on the training ground in getting to know the players, what they’re good at and what they’re not so good at so it has been good.”