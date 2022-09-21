‘Commanding performance’ — Gallery of Hartlepool United player ratings following Papa John’s Trophy clash with Morecambe
It wasn’t pretty at times, but Hartlepool United put in a very solid performance against League One opponents Morecambe on Tuesday night.
Anthony Sweeney’s side secured a point against the Shrimps but missed out on a bonus point after a penalty shootout defeat at the Mazuma Stadium.
New manager Keith Curle watched from the stands as both teams endeavoured throughout the 90 minutes but rarely looked like breaking the deadlock during a tense affair.
David Ferguson’s free-kick, that had to be tipped around the post by Adam Smith, was the closest Sweeney’s side came to scoring whilst they had to rely on some good solid saves from Ben Killip at the other end to keep their clean sheet intact.
Pools have still registered just one win in all competitions this season, however, it was a midweek performance that they can build on going forward.
Here are our Hartlepool United player ratings from the Papa John’s Trophy clash with Morecambe: