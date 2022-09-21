Anthony Sweeney’s side secured a point against the Shrimps but missed out on a bonus point after a penalty shootout defeat at the Mazuma Stadium.

New manager Keith Curle watched from the stands as both teams endeavoured throughout the 90 minutes but rarely looked like breaking the deadlock during a tense affair.

David Ferguson’s free-kick, that had to be tipped around the post by Adam Smith, was the closest Sweeney’s side came to scoring whilst they had to rely on some good solid saves from Ben Killip at the other end to keep their clean sheet intact.

Pools have still registered just one win in all competitions this season, however, it was a midweek performance that they can build on going forward.

Here are our Hartlepool United player ratings from the Papa John’s Trophy clash with Morecambe:

1. Ben Killip - 8 Made a good early stop to deny Gnahoua. Was always solid and a calming influence on the defence in-front of him. Made a superb late save to deny Stockton from close range and could do very little about Morecambe's penalties.

2. Reghan Tumilty - 6 Looked dangerous at times down the right and defended well. Wasn't able to provide Ndjoli with much service.

3. Rollin Menayese - 6 Had little to do but did everything well with minimal fuss. Pools were rarely threatened at the back when he was on the pitch.

4. Alex Lacey - 5 Had an early header at goal sail wide but had a quiet evening.