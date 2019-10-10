Comment: Craig Hignett leaves Hartlepool United
Hartlepool United have parted company with manager Craig Hignett – a decision some may have wanted but few saw coming.
Hignett’s dismissal comes following a 2-1 defeat at Stockport County, a match where a torrid opening 25-minutes ultimately cost them a result.
Overall, their run of form was far from appalling having picked up 15 points from their previous 10 National League matches.
But when the pre-season hopes are so high and a lot of money is invested, tensions and pressure runs high and five wins from the opening 17 matches was evidently not good enough for Pools.
In the cut-throat nature of football, if results aren’t going your way then something has to change with the buck stopping at the manager’s door.
Since the start of 2018, Pools have had four permanent managers at the club. With Hignett, they had someone who knows the club inside out and was clearly passionate about it given his involvement behind the scenes over the years.
Consistency has been an issue for Pools throughout their stay in non-league football and changing managers hasn’t had the desired effect thus far.
Stability is required and with Hignett at the helm, Pools had that. The former Middlesbrough player had his team playing attractive football with an attacking philosophy.
But it’s a results business and when the results aren’t going your way and the team aren’t scoring as many as they should then that’s when we see the ruthless side of the game. It’s a shame to see Hignett depart but the legacy he leaves behind should not be understated.