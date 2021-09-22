Competition to win a pair of tickets for Hartlepool United v Morecambe

Win Hartlepool United tickets. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Currently in its second year as title sponsor of the Papa John’s Trophy, the pizza delivery chain is giving EFL football fans the chance to see their team play for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets through the 21/22 competition.

Last season saw a one-of-a-kind event with two Papa John’s Trophy finals played at Wembley over one weekend, seeing the conclusion of both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 competitions with Salford City and Sunderland AFC coming out on top in two hotly contested finals.

For this season’s competition, Papa John’s is excited to welcome fans into EFL stadiums to watch Papa John’s Trophy matches for the very first time.

In true Papa John’s style, the pizza brand is also offering fans a special ‘2 for 1’ ticket offer with 50 FREE tickets available for all group stage matches this season, giving fans even more opportunity to win.

So, if you’re not lucky enough to win this competition, why not try and grab a slice of the action by simply quoting PapaJohns241 when ordering a match ticket? You’ll have to be quick; the 50 tickets are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The group stages of the Papa John’s Trophy are always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs to see their teams rising stars take to the pitch, with the end goal of a cherished trip to Wembley at stake.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Which Hartlepool United player scored the club’s first goal back in the EFL this season? 1) Gavan Holohan. 2) Nicky Featherstone. 3) Gary Liddle.

Email your answer to [email protected] and include your name, address, email address and contact telephone number.

The closing date is 24th September. Papa John’s will inform winners within 24 hours after the competition has closed. Winners are required to respond within 24 hours and provide their name, address, email address and contact telephone number.

The prize is for one winner to win a pair of home team tickets and eligible supporters of that team only. Away team tickets and tickets for supporters of the away team are not available. Tickets are located in the home supporter stands.

The promotion is open to residents who participate in England, Wales and Scotland, aged 18 years or over. Proof of identity and age may be required.

Full terms and conditions apply.

For more information about Papa John’s, please visit: www.papajohns.co.uk, download the Papa John’s app or visit @PapaJohnsUK on social media.

For more information about the 2 for 1 ticket promotion please visit: https://blog.papajohns.co.uk/papa-johns-241-trophy-tickets/