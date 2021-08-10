After Saturday's last-minute opening day win over Crawley Town, Dave Challinor has hinted that he will rotate his side for Pools’ first League Cup outing in four years.

Jono Mitchell will be handed his debut in goal while a few other full debutants are expected against the League One outfit tonight.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell Will make his debut for his hometown club tonight. Photo: HUFC Buy photo

2. LWB: Zaine Francis-Angol Wasn't included in the 17 on Saturday but could get a chance tonight. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Buy photo

3. CB: Neill Byrne Enjoyed a perfect Pools debut with a clean sheet. Came very close to scoring too. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Buy photo

4. CB: Gary Liddle Hasn't lost a match at Victoria Park in 521 days. Photo: Mark Fletcher Buy photo