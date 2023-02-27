Jennings headed in a 92nd minute equaliser as Hartlepool gained an unlikely point from the Saddlers in John Askey’s first game in charge of the club.

Jennings was making his sixth appearance for the club since arriving on transfer deadline day in January and finally opened his account to send the Suit Direct Stadium into raptures after Hartlepool had twice found themselves two goals behind in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Jennings concedes Pools will need to start turning some of these draws into wins, he believes this was a good point in the end.

Connor Jennings scored his first goal for Hartlepool United to earn a draw against Walsall. (Photo:Scott Llewellyn| MI News)

“We certainly make it exciting, but it’s no good for the heart I’m guessing,” said Jennings.

“It’s a really good point in the end. It was a tough game but at least we got something out of it and it shows the character we have in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said before I signed as long as we’re playing and winning I'm not too bothered about the goals but it’s always in the back of your head, as a striker, to get your first goal for the club so I'm trying my best to add to that.

“I think everyone, all of us players, we do need to step up. As a striker, or as attacking midfielders the other night, to have no shots on target is disappointing.

Hartlepool United came from behind to rescue a point against Walsall at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

“We are working hard to make things right and try and give the fans something exciting. The positive out of it was that the fans were probably happier going out of the stadium this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there’s only so many times you can get a good point. We do need to pick up points asap but the lads are certainly giving their all in tough games and we’ll keep working hard.”

Jennings’ goal meant that Askey was able to avoid defeat in his first game in charge with the 31-year-old striker admitting it is now an important few days as the players get a full week to work with the new manager, someone he knows well from their time together at Macclesfield, ahead of the trip to Tranmere Rovers.

“It’s a shame to see a manager go but unfortunately that is football, I've been in it long enough to see that,” said Jennings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He gave me a good opportunity, Keith, and I’m thankful for that, but now we’ve got to look forward and look to the next game.

“Next week is a big week. We’ve got a full week with the new gaffer to work on quite a few things. Hopefully we can take the point from today into next weekend.

“I’ve played with the gaffer a good few years ago at Macclesfield when I was on loan so I know how he works, so it’s probably a bit easier for me than some of the others.

“I enjoyed playing under him. It was attacking stuff, well organised and a hard working team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad