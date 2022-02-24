The Pools striker was sent out on-loan recently to National League side Yeovil Town in search of more regular game time haven falling down the ranks somewhat in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old impressed in a pair of Papa John’s Trophy outings and might have fancied his chances of forcing his way into Lee’s side after the Pools boss shifted to a 4-3-3 formation.

Instead, Olomola has headed out on-loan until the end of the season.

Olufela Olomola has been loaned out to Yeovil Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But with Pools now facing a lengthy injury list, including Joe Grey and Luke Molyneux, who gingerly walked off during Tuesday’s victory over Colchester United, the potential for Olomola to return could increase with the club having placed a recall clause within the loan deal.

However, Lee will have to wait 28-days before he can bring back the striker, should he want to, owing to that clause.

“There’s a recall but you have to wait 28-days on that so there’s nothing we can do yet,” Lee told The Mail.

“But Fela has gone to get some game time in, that’s his plan and there’s other lads there in the position who can come in at this moment in time.

“If we get to the point where we need Fela to come back in then I’ll make that call.”

With both Grey and Molyneux suffering from knocks, and Newcastle United loanee Joe White also playing through a wrist injury, Pools are beginning to get stretched in that wide attacking area of the field, somewhere Olomola can occupy.

“I had 25 training two weeks ago and now I’m down to 18 and two more dropped out [against Colchester],” explained Lee.

“We’ve got another game on Saturday and hopefully I’ll have some bodies available but the ones who've stepped up have come in and done a job.”

Olomola joined Pools in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Scunthorpe United but has struggled to force his way into the starting line-up at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances for Pools this season.

