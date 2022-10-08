After a good win against Doncaster Rovers in midweek, hopes were high that Pools could secure back-to-back home wins for the first time since February.

And when Alex Lacey put the hosts ahead early on, it looked like they may do just that.

However, a second-half collapse courtesy of a brace from Omari Patrick and a strike from Owen Moxon condemned Pools to their sixth league defeat of the season and their first under new boss Keith Curle.

Despite a fantastic atmosphere at the Suit Direct Stadium, Pools were unable to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Hartlepool United starting XI: Ben Killip, Reghan Tumilty, Euan Murray, Alex Lacey, David Ferguson, Clarke Oduor (Jake Hastie 80’), Mo Sylla, Tom Crawford, Wes McDonald (Callum Cooke 60’), Jack Hamilton (Mikael Ndjoli 52’), Josh Umerah

Unused Substitutes: Alex Letheren, Brody Paterson, Mark Shelton, Joe Grey

Here are our Hartlepool United player ratings:

1. Ben Killip - 5 Made a wonderful save early on to deny Jordan Gibson. Couldn’t do much about the Carlisle equaliser that nestled into the bottom corner. Was unsighted for the second but flapped at the third - allowing Patrick to grab a second. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Reghan Tumilty - 5 Did very well to deny a threatening counter attack from the visitors on the half hour mark. Got in a tangle with Murray for Carlisle’s second. Photo: Tom West Photo Sales

3. Euan Murray - 5 Had a solid first-half but failed to close down Moxon’s strike for the visitors’ opener. Will likely feel he could have done more for the second. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey - 6 Took his goal very well, remaining composed in front of goal after being first to react to the loose ball. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales