'Could have done more' - Hartlepool United player ratings as three players given 5/10 following defeat to Carlisle United - photo gallery
After a good win against Doncaster Rovers in midweek, hopes were high that Pools could secure back-to-back home wins for the first time since February.
And when Alex Lacey put the hosts ahead early on, it looked like they may do just that.
However, a second-half collapse courtesy of a brace from Omari Patrick and a strike from Owen Moxon condemned Pools to their sixth league defeat of the season and their first under new boss Keith Curle.
Despite a fantastic atmosphere at the Suit Direct Stadium, Pools were unable to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.
Hartlepool United starting XI: Ben Killip, Reghan Tumilty, Euan Murray, Alex Lacey, David Ferguson, Clarke Oduor (Jake Hastie 80’), Mo Sylla, Tom Crawford, Wes McDonald (Callum Cooke 60’), Jack Hamilton (Mikael Ndjoli 52’), Josh Umerah
Unused Substitutes: Alex Letheren, Brody Paterson, Mark Shelton, Joe Grey
Here are our Hartlepool United player ratings: