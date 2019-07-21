Sheffield United's second goal at Hartlepool United on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

A headed Jason Kennedy brace along with fine finishes from Liam Noble and the returning Luke Williams saw Pools run out as worthy winners at the Super 6 Stadium.

But it was the second half brace scored by Sheffield substitute Jake Young that proved a critical talking point for Hignett following the full-time whistle.

“(Pleased) for the most part but the goals were disappointing,” said the Hartlepool manager.

“We spoke about it earlier in the week, those types of goals. When you’re making a lot of changes sometimes it does disrupt the flow a little bit but I thought some of the attacking play and forward bits were really good.

“We still have to do a bit better defensively and we’ll be doing more work on that but overall I’m pleased with the performance.”

Sheffield’s second goal was similar to the first conceded at York City on Wednesday as Hignett dissected where his side needed to improve.

“We’ve conceded a couple of goals like that now,” he added.

“We’ve done a lot of work about when teams break down wide and how we defend them.

“Space doesn’t score goals, they had one or two in the box but we had plenty back defending it so for their lad to score in the middle of the six yard box with a tap-in, shouldn’t happen. It was the same at York.

“What should happen is, Myles (Anderson) got dragged out at first so he goes chasing and ends up near the right back, the ball gets played down the line, Fraser (Kerr) then comes to the near post where he should be as a centre-half but obviously the other centre-half isn’t behind him and then the left-back, Kitch (Mark Kitching) has to switch on and has to see who’s in the box and go and mark them.

“One small error leads to another and you can’t just stay in between people and mark space.