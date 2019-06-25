Craig Hignett confirms Hartlepool United coaching set-up ahead of the new season
Manager Craig Hignett admitted he’s ‘really pleased’ with his coaching staff at Hartlepool United as he confirmed the set-up ahead of the new campaign.
Pools returned to full pre-season training for the first time this week with the coaches preparing the squad for the National League kick-off on August 3.
Hignett confirmed that first-team coach Ged McNamee, goalkeeping coach Ross Turnbull and youth team coach Antony Sweeney would remain his coaching staff on a matchday for the new season.
“We are where we are in terms of staff, there won’t be anyone coming in,” said the Hartlepool manager.
“It will be me, Ged, Ross and Sweens will have a dual role with the 16s to 18s and the first team on a matchday.
“I’m really pleased with what I’ve got and I think we’ve got a really good balance.”
Former Sunderland academy manager McNamee and Champions League winning goalkeeper Turnbull were brought into the club by former manager Matthew Bates at the end of the 2017-18 season. And when Hignett was re-appointed as manager in January, he kept the coaching set-up intact.
“Ross, Ged and Sweens are three really good, solid people who have different opinions to me which I like and respect,” he added.
“Ged is someone who has been around this area for years and years and knows everyone so he’s been a massive help to me as has Ross.
“Sweens is someone who I’ve got a lot of respect for and he knows the football club, he knows everything about it so they are the people I want here and more importantly the people I need here.”