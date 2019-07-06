Craig Hignett delighted as Hartlepool United claim another big pre-season win
Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett was delighted to see his side continue their positive start to pre-season with a 6-0 win at Shildon on Saturday afternoon.
Goals from Liam Noble, Aaron Cunningham, trialists Jason Kennedy and Liam Smith as well as a second half brace from Luke Molyneux saw Pools stroll to another convincing win against Northern League opposition.
Following the match, Hignett was pleased to see an improvement in his side from Tuesday night’s 4-0 win at Billingham Town.
“It was very encouraging, we looked fit, we looked strong and were a real handful to be honest,” said the United manager.
“Even from the Billingham game to this game, we look another yard quicker. We were ruthless again and I said that to them today and I’ll keep reinforcing it because I don’t want us to be happy winning 1-0 or 2-0, if there’s more goals in it, go get them.
“There were still a couple of bits of sloppy play where I think we should have got a shot at goal and we didn’t.”
Hignett was also keen to praise some standout performers in his side.
“Some excellent performances,” he added. “Gime (Toure) I’m buzzing with, he’s caused real problems and settled in unbelievably well. Luke Molyneux was absolutely unplayable and another two goals from him and you need that going into the season, you need players who are in a rich vein of form.
“Last season Luke was a game changer but we've got a few more of them now.”