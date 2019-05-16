Craig Hignett drops hint about Gavan Holohan's Hartlepool United future

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has dropped a hint about the future of Irish midfielder Gavan Holohan.

Hignett is this week fine tuning his retained list for the 2019/20 National League season, with a host of current players out of contract this summer.

Question marks remain over the likes of Scott Loach, Liam Noble, Ryan Donaldson, Nicky Featherstone and Carl Magnay - but striker Nicke Kabamba did this week put pen to paper on a permanent deal at the Super 6 Stadium.

Talks are ongoing with the squad, as well as transfer conversations, enquiries and offers rumbling on in the background.

One player who certainly looks to have secured his future with Pools is former Hull City man Holohan.

He broke into the Pools team late in the season, but still did enough to impress Hignett.

The manager explains: "Gav hadn't played in any reserve games really but we got him up to speed - with the GPS stuff I can see exactly where he is, I can measure him towards the fittest lads in the squad and measure him towards lads that are playing every week, so that has been important for us, I knew when he was ready and it was a big help for him.

"He wants to do well. He is hungry. And that's the type of people we want at this club.

"We want players who will run through brick walls for you."

