Craig Hignett hails 'outstanding' Hartlepool defender and explains key improvement
Kenton Richardson has played more minutes than anyone else this pre-season – with Craig Hignett hailing the ‘outstanding’ prospect.
Richardson has been a standout performer for Pools in a busy pre-season schedule, with the National League set to kick-off a week on Saturday.
His form has not gone unnoticed by Pools boss Craig Hignett, who has heaped praise on the attacking fullback following a star showing in the 4-2 win over Sheffield United U23s.
The 20-year-old has played a total of 384 minutes so far, with goalkeeper Ben Killip the nearest to him with 354 minutes on the pitch this summer.
His attacking instinct catches the eye but Hignett has also highlighted another change in him this summer that he is reaping the rewards of - his added aggression.
Hignett said: “I thought Kenton Richardson was outstanding, I think that’s the best I’ve ever seen him play and look.
“He looks like a real man and he’s got a bit bigger and he looks like he’s filled out a bit, athletically he’s always been fantastic and he looks like he’s got a little bit more aggression about his game as well so I was really pleased for him.”
Richardson has also won praise from our Pools writer Dominic Scurr.
After the win over Sheffield United’s U23s, Scurr wrote: “An excellent attacking outlet for Pools down the right. Looks to be developing into a real physical presence too.”
Most comfortable at right-back, he is also a useful outlet further up the pitch for Pools too.