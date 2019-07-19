Craig Hignett handed boost as Luke Williams finally set to make debut against Sheffield United
Luke Williams could be set to feature for Hartlepool United for the first time since joining the club against Sheffield United’s under-23s.
Wiliams suffered a knee problem and had to undergo two operations which kept him out of action for the entirety of last season – and given the severity of the injury, Hartlepool’s supremo has resisted the urge to rush the 26-year-old back into action.
However, the ex-Middlesbrough player has been cleared to feature, at some point, in Pools’ pre-season clash with the Blades (KO 3pm on Saturday).
“Luke will be involved tomorrow,” Hignett told Hartlepool’s website. “We will look to get some minutes into him on the pitch because he’s looked really sharp so now he just needs those games.
“He’s had a bit of contact this week and he’s come through it all really well – he’s been champing at the but anyway so he will get some minutes on Saturday.”