Craig Hignett looking to breed positivity throughout Hartlepool United squad
Eternal optimist Craig Hignett is in a buoyant mood as the National League season draws closer.
The Hartlepool United manager is currently preparing his squad for the opening game of the competitive season at home to Sutton United on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
And despite several injury blows, Hignett feels he has plenty to be positive about going into the new campaign having completed a productive pre-season while significantly strengthening his squad over the summer.
“As a manager I probably should be pessimistic but I never am, I always see the positives in everything,” admitted for the former Middlesbrough forward.
“I love everything about being a manager, even pre-season, I enjoy all of it.”
Hignett also felt that there won’t be too many better teams this his ahead of the coming season though would still be able to take the positives if there was.
“Looking at things now, if there are eight better teams than us then it’s going to be a great league to play in,” he added.
“When you see the standard between us and Macclesfield, it was nothing. Teams who do well in this league will go on and do well in the division above.
“We’ve got so much potential in our squad. We’ve got some young lads who are only going to get better and will go on to have careers in the Football League. I’m trying to keep a lid on it but I’m hopeful that what we’ve seen we can carry on and get better as the season goes on.”